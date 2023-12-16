Amit Malviya asks INDIA bloc to explain close linkages with those involved in Parliament security breach

New Delhi, Dec 16 Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that unemployment and inflation are the reasons behind the Parliament security breach, the BJP hit back saying that he and INDIA bloc leaders must explain the close linkages of those involved in the Parliament breach with Congress, TMC, and CPI(M).

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya in a post on X said, "Rahul Gandhi never disappoints, always talks trash. For the record, unemployment in India is at 3.2 per cent, the lowest in six years."

Slamming the Congress and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties, Malviya said, "Instead, Rahul Gandhi and I.N.D.I Alliance leaders must explain the close linkages of those involved in the Parliament breach with Congress, TMC, and CPI(M). Rahul Gandhi, in particular, must clarify his association with Asim Sarode, who was part of Bharat Jodo Yatra and has offered to provide legal aide to the intruders."

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the media at the party headquarters, Rahul Gandhi said, "Security breach has happened. But why it has happened. Unemployment is a big reason in the country. And due to policies of the Modi government youths are not getting employment opportunities. (Security) Breach has happened and main reason behind thus is unemployment and inflation."

Two youths entered the Lok Sabha on December 13 and jumped from the visitor's gallery and sprayed the yellow smoke gas. Till now, Delhi Police have arrested a total of six people in connection with the case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor