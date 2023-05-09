Amit Malviya backs Vivek Agnihotri after he sends legal notice to Mamata says, We need to move urgently

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has announced that he has sent legal notice to Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of Bengal, with regards to her recent statements, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell head Amit Malviya alleged that the chief minister is trampling on civil liberties and freedom of speech with impunity in West Bengal, in an apparent reference to the ban on the screening of The Kerala Story.

Amit Malviya shared a video that showed the police taking away two people by force from what appears to be a theatre. This was much needed. Mamata Banerjee is trampling on civil liberties and freedom of speech with impunity in West Bengal. People are getting assaulted for wanting to watch a movie. Filmmakers are being threatened and ascribed motives to. We need to move urgently to restore some semblance of rule of law in Bengal, the BJP leader said in a tweet.

Malviya backed the move by Agnihotri saying it was much needed. He shared a tweet by the filmmaker in which he disclosed that he sent a legal notice to the CM for her false & highly defamatory statements made with malafide intention to defame us & our films.

Yesterday Mamata Banerjee said that 'The Kashmir Files' and my upcoming film which is based on the genocide in Bengal, are propaganda. She said that BJP funds me for the films I make. We have sent a legal notice to CM Mamata Banerjee against the statements she made Agnihotri said.

