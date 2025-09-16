Amit Malviya criticises former CEC Quraishi for terming Nepal unrest ‘vibrant democracy’

New Delhi, Sep 16 BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has hit out at former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) S.Y. Quraishi for describing the Nepal unrest as a sign of a “vibrant democracy” rather than anarchy.

“Absolutely shocking! Former CEC S.Y. Quraishi calls the recent developments in Nepal a sign of ‘vibrant democracy’ -- not anarchy. But given his record, this reckless comment is hardly surprising,” Malviya posted on X on Tuesday.

The BJP leader shared two videos on his handle -- one on the Nepal situation and another on electoral reforms.

Malviya alleged that during Quraishi’s tenure, the Election Commission of India signed an MoU with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), “an outfit linked to George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, a known deep state operator and close associate of the Congress party and the Gandhis.”

He further claimed that Quraishi himself admitted that after the 2007 UP Assembly elections, a “big leader” had complained to him, saying: “You did not allow our bogus voters to vote.”

“At the time, Quraishi was one of the Election Commissioners, and the Samajwadi Party -- notorious for its Muslim appeasement politics -- was in power but lost the election,” Malviya said.

“If Quraishi knew this, why did he shield the leader all these years? Was the SP indulging in vote chori? Who was this leader?” he questioned.

Malviya questioned why, despite being EC (2006-2010) and later CEC (2010-2012), Quraishi never ordered a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. “It was his constitutional duty to act!” he said.

He added that neither Quraishi nor his successors -- including Ashok Lavasa and O. P. Rawat -- initiated an SIR after 2003.

“And yet, these very people are now the media’s go-to critics of the current SIR,” Malviya quipped.

Malviya also contrasted the appointment system for Election Commissioners. “Earlier, the Prime Minister alone appointed the CEC. Today, a three-member panel, including the Leader of the Opposition, makes the decision. The old guard owed its posts entirely to the Congress system, and it shows.”

“Contesting ideas are welcome,” Malviya said, “but accountability must begin with those who had the chance -- and did nothing.”

