Amit Malviya questions Kolkata Police's notice to X about contents of a message posted by him

Kolkata, May 23 BJP’s IT Cell Chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya on Friday, questioned the notice issued by Kolkata Police to X authorities about the contents of a message posted by him where he claimed that the people of the state are suffering because of a power struggle between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who happens to be the nephew of the Chief Minister.

“I have an intimation from X that they have received a notice from @KolkataPolice claiming that the content below violates India’s Information Technology Act. Instead of sending takedown requests, wouldn’t it be more appropriate to inform the people of West Bengal exactly which provision has supposedly been violated?” Malviya questioned in a fresh statement that he posted on his X handle on Friday.

In his statement, Malviya had also advised the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma to concentrate on the deployment of his forces towards more pressing and productive matters.

To recall, in the post that he made on May 8, Malviya referred to Abhishek Banerjee as Bhaipo (nephew) and khokababu (young boy).

“One side, Mamata. On the other hand, Bhaipo, the power struggle is real! But who is paying the price? Who is being crushed under this greed and betrayal? The common people of Bengal,” Malviya claimed in his statement posted on May 8.

Then, Malviya had also accused the Trinamool Congress general secretary and party Lok Sabha member of having his fingerprints in all major financial scams in West Bengal and also said that the people of West Bengal will give a fitting reply to Trinamool Congress in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

“Bengal has bled enough! In 2026, Bengal will rise and foil the sinister design of the Pishi-Bhaipo (aunt-nephew) duo to grab the power they lust for. Soibe Na Aar Bangla (West Bengal will not tolerate anymore,” the BJP leader had stated.

