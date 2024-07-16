Amit Malviya slams Mamata govt for 'failing' to accord financial support to sports personalities

Kolkata, July 16 BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday slammed the Mamata government for allegedly failing to accord recognition and financial support to sports personalities in West Bengal.

In a message on social media platform X, Malviya, who is BJP's central observer for the state, named seven sports personalities who had been allegedly denied recognition and financial support from the state government.

He said that the seven personalities are archers Atanu Das and Ankita Bhakat, gymnast Pranati Nayek, table -tennis player Sutirtha Mukherjee, golfer Anirban Lahiri, shot-putter Abha Khatua and equestrian Anush Agarwalla.

"These are sons and daughters of West Bengal, who have proudly represented Bharat on the global stage, from Paris to the Tokyo Olympics, and have brought immense glory to our nation and the Bengali community. Despite their extraordinary accomplishments and the prestige they have conferred upon our country and Bengal, it is profoundly disheartening to witness that Mamata Banerjee's Govt has failed to accord these athletes the recognition and financial support necessary for their future endeavours," Malviya posted.

According to him, the denial of financial assistance from the state government comes amid "all-pervasive dole politics and multifaceted corruption" in the state.

He also accused the state government of diverting funds to serve political aspirations rather than celebrating the triumphs and ambitions of the diligent athletes.

"Bereft of essential backing from WB Govt, these athletes are compelled to seek financial aid and sponsorship from other states," Malviya's tweet read.

"The 'Banglar Nijer Meye' administration stands guilty of stifling Bengal's intrinsic potential. It is imperative that we rise against this incompetent regime to restore Bengal’s lost grandeur and secure the rightful recognition for our athletes!" Malviya added.

On the other hand, a state minister said, "If necessary a statement will be issued by any nominated party spokesman in due course."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor