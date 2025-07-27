Amit Malviya’s 8 reasons why Mamata Banerjee is backing illegal infiltration

Kolkata, July 27 BJP leader Amit Malviya, on Sunday, gave eight reasons why he feels that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is the “biggest patron of illegal infiltrators, Bangladeshi nationals, and Rohingyas” and also “an ardent admirer of the Urdu language”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, which he posted on his official X handle, Malviya claimed that, for political reasons, Mamata Banerjee had openly expressed her desire "to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah arrested".

Secondly, Malviya added, in 2014, Trinamool Congress’ official social media page shared a report from a Bangladeshi news outlet that gave the party a “clean chit”.

While highlighting Mamata Banerjee’s affinity for the Urdu language, Malviya highlighted how she officially declared Urdu the second language of West Bengal and introduced special scholarships to promote Urdu language education.

According to him, Mamata Banerjee’s affinity towards a particular religious community could also be felt after she announced a special allowance for Imams and established the Urdu Academy in the state in 2014.

“That same year, she directly threatened the Prime Minister, claiming he had no right to expel Bangladeshis from West Bengal,” Malviya’s statement read.

According to Malviya, the Chief Minister’s declaration that Urdu would be officially recognised in areas where a “certain community” makes up more than 10 per cent of the population was yet another example of her special affinity towards that particular community and the language popular among them.

Malviya also claimed that in 2017, Mamata Banerjee raised her voice in support of the Rohingya.

“Mamata Banerjee wants to change the demography of Bengal. Bengalis must stay alert,” his statement read.

Malviya’s observation on the matter surfaces just a day after an X war broke out between him and the Chief Minister over the latter’s social media post referring to the findings by a New York-based multi-country NGO, Human Rights Watch (HRW), authenticating her point on alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in the BJP-ruled states.

Reacting to that post, Malviya accused Mamata Banerjee of inviting foreign intervention in India’s internal matters and claimed that she was echoing the exact narrative pushed by organisations like HRW, a body heavily funded by George Soros, notorious for its anti-India bias.

