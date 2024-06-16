Amit Shah advises security forces to crush terrorism in J&K at all cost

New Delhi, June 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday, directed security forces to crush growing terrorism in Jammu division, wipe it out from Jammu & Kashmir and ensure complete security for the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra.

The Union Minister chaired a high-level security review meeting in New Delhi today which was attended by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, designate Army Chief, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, IB Director Tapan Deka, Chief Secretary J&K Atal Dulloo, DG CRPF Anish Dayal Singh, DGP J&K R. R.Swain, ADGP (Law & Order) J&K Vijay Kumar and senior Army and Intelligence officers.

Shah directed security forces to crush the emerging terrorism in the Jammu division of the Union Territory and prevent its revival in J&K while ensuring complete security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which begins on June 29 and ends on August 19.

Shah also received a report on the prevailing law and order situation in J&K.

Top sources said that the Home Minister directed hard action against the supporters of terrorism. He also advised 24X7 vigil and surveillance of highways, sensitive installations and vulnerable places so that the Amarnath Yatra, Mata Vaishno Devi and Shiv Khori temple pilgrimages are safe.

He advised sealing of all infiltration routes through which foreign terrorists manage to enter the UT.

He commended the security forces for ensuring a safe environment for the poll process during the Lok Sabha elections, which made participation of a large number of voters possible.

Shah assured all resources both material and in terms of manpower to the UT administration to deal a hard blow to terrorism and its supporters.

