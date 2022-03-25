Amit Shah arrives in Lucknow for swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as UP CM

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has arrived in Lucknow for the swearing-in ceremony of Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet.

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday staked claim to form the government in Uttar Pradesh for the second time, a day ahead of his swearing in as chief minister at a mega event which will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a slew of dignitaries.

Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel after the BJP legislature party elected him as its leader.

Thousands of people thronged Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, hours before the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Adityanath is all set to take oath today for the second consecutive term after completing his full five-year term.

Cultural events are being held before the commencement of the oath-taking ceremony. A huge stage has been set up in the stadium, decked with garlands in shades of orange and yellow.

A poster that reads "New Uttar Pradesh of New India" has also been displayed at the bottom of the stage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states and other party leaders are among the long list of invitees.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and others, have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

( With inputs from ANI )

