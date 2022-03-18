Amit Shah asserts PM Modi-led Centre's commitment to welfare of J-K security personnel

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's commitment to the welfare of security personnel of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds in Jammu to the next of kin of four police personnel martyred in terrorist incidents in the Union Territory.

Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr Jitendra Singh and the DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh were present on the occasion.

Amit Shah later interacted with the next of kin of the martyred security personnel.

During interaction with them, he said the entire nation is proud of the courage and commitment shown by these brave security personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The Union Home Minister is on a two-day visit to the Union Territory.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, Shah handed over appointment orders on compassionate grounds to Pooja Devi as Panchayat Secretary in Jammu District, Ifra Yaqoob, as Orderly cum Chowkidar in Industries and Commerce Department, and to Aabid Bashir and Mohsin Mushtaqas as followers in Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Pooja Devi is the wife of Late Sget Rohit Kumar who was killed in an encounter with terrorists in village Sehpora Pariwan of Kulgam. In this encounter, the Pakistani militant; Babar was also eliminated.

Further, the Ministry informed that Ifra Yaqoob is the son of late HC Mohammad Yaqoob Shah whose police gypsy was attacked by terrorists at Galander Pampore, Pulwama.

Aabid Bashir is the son of Late Constable Bashir Ahmad Sheik who was killed in a terrorist attack at Rabitar Bridge, Ganderbal.

While Mohsin Mushtaqas is the son of Late Follower Mushtaq Ahmad. Ahmad was killed in retaliatory action against terrorists on a BSF patrolling party on the road Kunan, Bandipora.

Notably, the Union Home Minister during his last visit to Jammu and Kashmir in October 2021 visited the house of Martyr Inspector Pervaiz Ahmad Dar in Srinagar, and in 2019 handed over an appointment letter to the wife of martyr Inspector Arshad Khan.

Shah also has lauded the role of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in restoring peace in Jammu and Kashmir on numerous occasions and in a number of fora.

Tomorrow, Shah will preside as chief guest over the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu.

This is the first time that the CRPF is celebrating its Raising Day outside the national capital.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor