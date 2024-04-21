Amit Shah attends roadshow in Assam

Guwahati, April 21 Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended a roadshow in Assam’s Silchar town in support of the BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya on Sunday.

The Home Minister landed at Silchar airport around 4.30 p.m. He took a chopper and reached the District Sports Association (DSA) playground in the city.

The roadshow stretched to at least 2 kilometres and passed through the main road of the city. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders were also present at the roadshow.

The massive crowd gathered beside the street to get a glimpse of the Home Minister. He was seen waving at the crowd from a specially designed vehicle used for the roadshow.

He appealed to the voters of the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency to cast their votes in favour of the party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya.

Silchar Lok Sabha constituency was reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category after last year’s delimitation exercise.

Notably, apart from Congress, the Trinamool Congress has also fielded a candidate in this seat while West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also campaigned in the constituency on April 17.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor