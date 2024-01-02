Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Security Review Meeting on J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to sources at the Ministry of Home Affairs, the meeting focused on several key areas, including a security review of recent attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, enhancing complete area domination, and improving coordination among the police, army, and CRPF to strengthen security measures. The meeting also addressed the need for further improvement in local intelligence.

An ANI report indicated that the Home Minister is expected to review the area domination plan, the zero-terror plan, the law and order situation, cases related to UAPA (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act), and other security-related issues. The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials, including Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, National Investigation Agency DG Dinkar Gupta, and Director Generals of the Central Reserve Police Force and the Border Security Force.

Key figures like National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, and Army Chief General Manoj Pande were also part of the attendees.

The security review meeting comes in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on two army vehicles in Rajouri's Poonch region on December 21, 2023, which resulted in the death of four soldiers and injuries to three others. In November of the same year, four army personnel, including two officers (Captains), lost their lives in an encounter with terrorists in Rajouri district.

The region has witnessed increased incidents of terrorism, with frequent encounters occurring since 2021. Over 35 soldiers lost their lives in anti-terror operations in the Rajouri-Poonch area during 2021 and 2022.

This meeting follows a similar high-level review chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on January 13 last year, where he emphasized the decisive battle against terrorism with a policy of zero tolerance under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.