Amit Shah donates Rs 2,000 as 'party fund' to BJP ahead of LS polls

New Delhi, March 3 Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday made a contribution of Rs 2,000 to the BJP's party fund.

Home Minister Shah's contribution came alongside a request for widespread participation in the donation drive. "Every person's support is crucial to building a Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has been working towards making Bharat a developed nation. Let us all stand shoulder-to-shoulder and make the #DonationForNationBuilding a nationwide campaign using the NaMo App," he posted on 'X' while sharing a picture of his donation.

The donation campaign of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has gained momentum after the party's national president, J.P. Nadda, initiated the drive on March 1 by contributing Rs 1,000 to the party.

J.P. Nadda had emphasised the importance of people's support towards PM Modi's vision for a developed India. "I have donated to the BJP to pledge my individual support to PM Modi's vision for making India a 'Viksit Bharat'. Let us all come forward and join the 'Donation for Nation Building' mass movement using the NaMo app," the BJP President posted on 'X'.

