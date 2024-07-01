Amit Shah explains how ‘swadeshi’ criminal code will ensure speedy trial and justice

New Delhi, July 1 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the country’s criminal justice system has turned completely ‘swadeshi’ after 75 years of Independence, as the British-era laws have ceased to exist with new laws coming into force.

Amit Shah, addressing a press conference on the three criminal laws, said that the new laws represent the ‘Indian ethos and soul’ and have been developed and customised as per the country’s requirements and also modern-age challenges have been factored in for ‘inclusive’ justice delivery.

Congratulating the citizens on rollout of new laws, the Home Minister said: “Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Instead of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), instead of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), there will be Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and in place Indian Evidence Act, there will be Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).”

The Home Minister listed out many positive aspects of the law and informed how ‘Nyay’ will replace ‘dand’ under the new laws and how justice delivery will get expedited.

“Earlier, only the rights of policemen were protected, under the new laws, the rights of victims and complainants will also be of paramount importance. The new laws will plug the loopholes and ensure speedy trial and speedy justice,” Amit Shah said.

Shedding light on punishment in cases against gang rape and mob lynching, the Home Minister said that the laws have been made stricter and harsher for convicts in such cases to serve as a strong deterrent.

He said that top priority has been given to laws relating to crime against women and children in the new laws.

“An entire chapter with 35 sections and 13 provisions have been added,” he said while lamenting that such laws were being introduced after 75 years of Independence.

He informed that gang rape will invite harsher punishment i.e. 20 years jail term of life imprisonment, rape of a minor will attract the death penalty while sexual exploitation of the victim by hiding one’s identity or making fake promises will be treated as a separate crime.

Complainants can file FIR online too, while provisions have been made to record the statement of rape survivors from home which will save them from embarrassment.

“There was no law against mob lynching, now it will invite strict punishment ranging from seven years imprisonment to life imprisonment,” said the Home Minister.

The Home Minister also impressed upon the deadlines introduced into the criminal justice system for speedy trial and justice.

Case filing in three days, investigative report in 60 days, charge sheet filing in 90 days are some of the key thrusts of new criminal laws which are likely to expedite the justice delivery mechanism while ensuring that the cases are done away with in a limited and time-bound manner.

Videography has also been made compulsory during police raids and seizure exercises to ensure that cops don’t go overboard and resort to excesses in such situations.

--IANS

mr/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor