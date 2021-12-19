Amit Shah extends greetings to people on Goa Liberation Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day and paid homage to the soldiers who laid their lives to liberate the state from colonial rule.

"On Goa Liberation Day, I bow to the valour, courage and tireless efforts of our great freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices. Greetings to the sisters and brothers of Goa on this special day," Shah tweeted.

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao at around 3 pm.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor