Amit Shah hails 11-year digital revolution during India's Techade

New Delhi, June 12 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday highlighted the achievements of the Modi government's digital revolution over the past 11 years, including ease of living and economic boom achieved during the 'India's Techade'.

He credited the government's vision for the technology-led development that has transformed society and every sector of the economy.

"The Modi government democratised the use of technology and harnessed its power for the business sector, making Bharat a leading digital economy in the world in the #11YearsOfDigitalIndia. Whether it is healthcare, education, trade, or commerce, PM Shri @narendramodi Ji has transformed every sector of the economy and society through the digital revolution," said Union Minister Shah in a post on the social media platform X.

In his post, the Home Minister attached a digital poster titled 'Big Picture - India's Techade' enlisting the achievements of the government, ranging from the launch of foreign satellites to rising internet users and mobile subscribers.

The Union Minister's post underscored the big digital strides taken by the government as reflected in 2.18 lakh gram panchayats getting an optical fibre connection and Rs 44 lakh crore being transferred to the poor and the needy under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) during the 11 years.

He said that over 37 crore patients used digital consultation under the eSanjeevani scheme, over 52-plus crore people registered themselves on 'DigiLocker', 8 crore users used the UMANG platform for all government services, and the number of internet users rose 285 per cent during the period.

Showcasing the strides taken in the telecom sector, Shah said the number of mobile subscribers has touched 116 crore while the cost per GB of data has declined from Rs 308 to Rs 9.34 during India’s Techade.

The Home Minister's post also delved into the government's achievement of laying 6.93 lakh km of optical fibre cable under Bharat Net.

Focusing on the economic benefits from the digital revolution, HM Shah said 49 per cent of the global real-time digital transactions happen in India.

On the GeM portal, Rs 13-plus lakh crore worth of orders were placed on the platform till March 2025, he said.

The Home Minister also said that during the past 11 years, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched 393 foreign satellites.

