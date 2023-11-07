Amit Shah has narrow escape as chariot collides with electric wire in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 7 Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape on Tuesday as his chariot collided with electric wires in Parbatsar in Rajasthan's Nagaur while campaigning for the November 25 Assembly elections.

While going towards the meeting, the Home Minister's chariot broke the electricity line passing above it and a bright spark, the wire fell on the road below.

The chariot was immediately stopped and Amit Shah was sent away in another vehicle and reached his meeting venue safely.

At around 4.20 p.m., the Home Minister boarded the chariot after holding a chaupal in Bidiyad village, on way to the meeting at the Ganesh temple of Parbatsar.

After a kilometre further from there, the upper part of the chariot collided with the power line above as wires were hanging down.

Electricity in the entire area was shut off for about an hour after the accident as discom officials reached the spot.

