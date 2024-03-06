Amit Shah Highlights Double-Digit Inflation Under Congress, Current Rate Below 5%

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the achievements of the current government, stating that they successfully maintained inflation below 5 percent. In contrast, during the Congress-led UPA regime, double-digit growth in inflation was recorded.

Speaking at the annual investment summit NXT10 in Mumbai, Shah emphasized the significant improvement in the Indian economy since 2014. He noted that before this period, the economy was fragile, grappling with high inflation rates, and facing an uncontrollable fiscal deficit.

Today, India has emerged as a policy-driven state, he said. We are approaching elections with our government's performance of last 10 years and roadmap of next 25 years, the Union minister said ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Amit Shah praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a visionary leader, expressing confidence that by the country's centenary of independence in 2047, Bharat will achieve complete development and self-reliance, positioning itself among the top three global economies. Shah described Bharat as a self-assured and self-sufficient nation, highlighting its transition from a stagnant to a vibrant government, from backward to forward-looking growth, and from a vulnerable economy to one of the leading economies globally.

The progress made in the last 10 years should be compared with the previous UPA government's decade, he said. Unless you do not know how deep the pothole was, you cannot understand the progress we achieved, the senior BJP said.

Inflation reached double-digit growth during the Congress-led UPA regime; our government has contained it below 5 per cent. The country's confidence was shaken due to various scams of Rs 12 lakh crore during the UPA's tenure, crony capitalism was at its peak, he said.