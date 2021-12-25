Amit Shah inaugurates 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated 'Bharat Darshan Park' in New Delhi on Saturday.

"Bharat Darshan Park is a recreational garden, built by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on 'Waste to Wealth' model in Punjabi Bagh of New Delhi," Amit Shah Tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Home Minister addressed the 'Good Governance Day' program in New Delhi, organized on the birth anniversary of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor