Amit Shah inaugurates newly built 'Brahmaputra Wing' of Raj Bhavan in Assam

Guwahati, Aug 29 Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the newly constructed 'Brahmaputra Wing' of Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Friday, marking a significant milestone in the architectural and administrative progress of the state's seat of governance.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including the Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and former Assam Governors Jagdish Mukhi and Banwarilal Purohit.

The inauguration took place at the newly developed campus of Raj Bhavan, symbolising Assam's ongoing journey towards a balanced blend of tradition and modernity.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya described the Brahmaputra Wing as more than an administrative extension.

He said that it stands as a tribute to Assam's spirit, its enduring legacy, historical resilience, and collective aspiration.

Drawing a deep symbolic connection, the Governor compared the new structure to the Brahmaputra river itself, calling it a manifestation of the region's strength, grace, and cultural flow.

The Governor emphasised that the inauguration of the Brahmaputra Wing comes at a time when Assam is asserting its place not on the periphery, but at the very forefront of India's growth story.

"Under the transformative vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the firm guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Northeastern region once considered a remote corner of the nation, now stands proudly as 'The Act East Policy' -- India's gateway to Southeast Asia," he said, adding that it has redefined Assam's destiny by turning it into a strategic and economic hub connecting India to the ASEAN region through trade, diplomacy, and cultural outreach.

In his address, Governor Acharya highlighted the invaluable spiritual, cultural, and political contributions that have shaped Assam's identity.

He paid homage to saints like Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev and Sri Sri Madhavdev, who unified the Assamese society through faith and cultural reform.

The land's historical courage was remembered through the deeds of warriors like Lachit Borphukan and Veer Chilarai, and its modern political maturity through leaders like Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi.

He also acknowledged the rich diversity and traditions upheld by the ethnic communities strengthening the foundation of Assam's cultural enrichment.

The Governor also shed light on the significant economic transformation taking place in the state.

From a Gross State Domestic Product of Rs 1.92 lakh crore in 2014, Assam has seen remarkable growth, now standing at nearly Rs 7.41 lakh crore.

This, Governor Acharya said, is the result of strong and visionary governance, both at the Centre and in the state.

Governor Acharya praised the state government's tireless efforts led by Chief Minister Sarma towards making Assam an inclusive, empowered, and forward-looking state.

As part of the event, the Union Home Minister also virtually inaugurated several key institutions and infrastructure facilities under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

These include Investigation Centre of the National Cyber Crime Forensic Laboratory at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, residential facilities for the Border Security Force headquarters in Guwahati, barracks for 360 personnel, an officers' mess and a 10-bed medical facility for the 33rd Battalion of ITBP in Sonapur.

Union Home Minister Shah also laid the e-foundation stones for the construction of the main office of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles in Shrikona, the mining unit in Silchar, and a residential and administrative complex at the Regional headquarters in Jorhat.

