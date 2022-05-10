Amit Shah lauds Assam CM for developing health infra in state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday dedicated the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre of the Superspecialty Hospital under GMCH in presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held in Guwahati today.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his presence at the event.

"Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah Ji has always been a source of inspiration and support for us. His presence here today is a reiteration of the importance the current government led by the Honourable Prime Minister attaches to Assam and the Northeast", Sarma added.

He further said, "We first conceived the idea of a super-speciality hospital in the year 2008 when I was the Health and Family Welfare Minister. But due to certain unavoidable circumstances, this idea had to be shelved. It was in 2014 that we once again approved the super speciality hospital project with an even higher number of beds than what was approved in 2008".

"When I took over the mantle of the health department nearly two decades ago, I realised that the patients who needed super speciality care were not getting adequate attention," the Chief Minister said, adding: "It was then I decided that super speciality wings will have to be separated from the general wings for delivery of timely, advanced and efficient services."

He exuded confidence that the hospital will lend immense relief to patients of the Northeastern region.

The Union Home Minister lauded the Chief Minister for his vision and mission of growth and development of the health sector in the state. Further, the Union Home Minister assured the Chief Minister of all support from the Centre whenever required to do so.

Today's event was also attended by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, several other Cabinet Ministers, MP Queen Oja, MLAs and a host of other dignitaries.

( With inputs from ANI )

