Amit Shah launches five schemes for vulnerable families in Haryana

Karnal, Nov 2 In an effort to uplift Antyodaya (the most vulnerable) families, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched five new schemes initiated by the Haryana government in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

During the Antyodaya Mahasammelan organized here, the Union Home Minister inaugurated the Ayushman Bharat - Chirayu Scheme that enrolls 14 lakh newfamilies.

Under the Central government’s Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, 15 lakhfamiliesinHaryanareceive free annual treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.

Additionally, theHaryanagovernment's Chirayu Scheme has already benefited approximately 11 lakhfamilies.

After the inauguration of this scheme by Shah it has included 14 lakh newfamiliesin it. Combining theschemesof the Central and state governments, nearly 40 lakh AntyodayafamiliesinHaryanacan avail the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat - Chirayu Scheme, an official statement said.

Furthermore, this scheme also includes around 38,000familieswith an annual income ranging from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

Also there was an announcement to constitute theHaryanaIncome Growth Board to increase the income of Antyodayafamilies. The board will oversee and review theschemesrun by the state government for Antyodayafamilies. Moreover, the board will also create newschemesto increase income and ensure their effective implementation.

The Union minister also inaugurated theHaryanaAntyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY). Under this scheme,familieswith an annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh and with three or more members will receive the benefit of free travel onHaryanaRoadways buses for up to 1000 km per year.

Under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Dugdh Utpadak Cooperative Incentive Scheme, which was also launched, incentives will be provided to Antyodayafamilieswho wish to start mini-dairies by taking loans.

When they sell milk in the milk unions, they will receive an additional Rs 10 per litre above the cooperative union's price for one year.

Shahalso inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Scheme. Under this, members offamilieswith an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh who are over 60 years of age will be taken for pilgrimages to Ayodhya, Varanasi, and other sacred places.

The state will bear all the expenses for their travel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor