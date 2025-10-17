Amit Shah meets Nitish Kumar; JD(U) says everything within NDA smooth

Patna, Oct 17 Amid the hectic political activity in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the latter’s official residence in Patna on Friday.

The two leaders discussed key issues related to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, including the NDA’s election campaign strategy and the nomination of candidates.

The meeting lasted for around 15 minutes.

Following the meeting, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, who was also present in the meeting, said the discussions were cordial and that everything within the NDA remains smooth.

“These two leaders discussed various issues, including the NDA’s campaign strategy. Everything is smooth here. We have already finalised the seat-sharing arrangement and announced the names of our candidates for all 243 seats of Bihar. Amit Shah begins campaigning today from Saran, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is heading to Jagdishpur in Bhojpur district for election rallies,” Jha said.

Taking a swipe at the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), Jha accused its leaders of lacking coordination and clarity over seat-sharing.

“There is no clarity in the Grand Alliance regarding which party will contest how many seats. The alliance has practically broken down. They have given symbols to candidates and then withdrawn them. This shows that they are not concerned about the people of Bihar -- they are busy fighting among themselves,” he alleged.

Responding to media reports about Amit Shah’s remarks on the NDA’s chief ministerial face, Jha said the statement was being shown out of context.

“Amit Shah clearly said that Nitish Kumar is the NDA’s leader in this election. He is our face in Bihar, and we are contesting the Assembly elections under his leadership,” Jha clarified.

As per the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA, the BJP and JD(U) are contesting on 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilas (LJPRV) is contesting on 29 seats, Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha on 6 seats and Rashtriya Lok Morcha led by Upendra Kushwaha is contesting on 6 seats.

