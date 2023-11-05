Amit Shah, Nadda pay tribute to Bhupen Hazarika on death anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 5 Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid tribute to late BJP leader and Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika on his death anniversary.

Taking to microblogging platform 'X', Shah wrote, "My solemn tribute to the Bard of Brahmaputra, Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Ji, on his punyatithi. Bhupenda's creations exemplify the best of our culture and also set the precedent of how art can be best put to use to usher in social change."

The Home Minister further added that Hazarika's creations will continue to serve as a message for generations to create a fair and equitable society.

BJP President JP Nadda also paid tribute to Hazarika, who was a BJP MLA as well.

Nadda wrote, "Tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Ji on his punyatithi. His soulful compositions captured the beauty of our cultural traditions and are a masterclass in utilising music as a medium for advancing social change. He continues to rule over the hearts of millions with his beautiful creations. His life's work and message for humanity are an inspiration for generations to come."

Hazarika, who was a man of many talents, played several roles in his real-life including playback singer, director, poet, composer, journalist, etc.

He received many prestigious awards like Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan, Asom Ratna award, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, etc for his works. He passed away on November 5, 2011.

