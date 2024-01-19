Amit Shah pays homage to 'bravehearts' of Assam Rifles

Shillong, Jan 19 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the Headquarters Directorate General of the Assam Rifles in Shillong and paid tributes to the "bravehearts" for their sacrifices.

According to an official statement mentioned, Shah was given a windshield tour of the well laid out garrison located in the city's Laitkor area.

He also laid a wreath at the War Memorial.

In a post on X, the Union Minister said: "The sacrifices made by the Bravehearts of Assam Rifles for the security of our nation are unparalleled. Laid a wreath at the War Memorial at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles and paid homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty."

The Union Minister is visiting Shillong to attend the 71st plenary session of North East Council (NEC).

He also inaugurated the Cyber Security Operations Center at the Headquarters which will provide the Force with a fighting edge to ward off cyber-attacks.

On Saturday, Shah will travel to Assam where he will take part in various welfare programmes

