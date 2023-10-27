Amit Shah promises backward class leader as Telangana chief minister if voted to power

Hyderabad, Oct 27 Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday promised that if BJP is voted to power in Telangana, a leader from backward classes will be made the chief minister.

Addressing a public meeting at Suryapet, he urged people to bring BJP to power and announced that the party will make a candidate from backward classes the chief minister.

He said that neither Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nor Congress can do any good to Telangana and that only BJP can ensure overall development of Telangana.

He slammed both the BRS and Congress for promoting dynastic politics. “Target of both parties is the same. KCR wants to make KTR the chief minister. Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he said.

Claiming that BJP’s aim is the welfare of the poor, he alleged that the aim of both BRS and Congress is welfare of their families.

He claimed that only BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can take Telangana forward on the path of development.

He termed BRS as anti-poor, anti-Dalit and anti-BCs. “KCR had promised if voted to power he will make a Dalit the chief minister. I want to ask KCR what happened to your promise.”

He said KCR had also promised three acres of land each to Dalit families, Rs. 50,000 crore budget for Scheduled Castes and Rs.10,000 crore every year for welfare of BCs.

He said Prime Minister Modi brought several schemes for the Backward Classes (BC). He constitutional status to the BC Commission.

Shah claimed that the Centre gave 25 lakh crore for development of Telangana in the last 10 years. He said the Prime Minister honoured the Scheduled Tribes of Telangana by announcing the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University.

He mentioned about the Prime Minister’s recent announcement to form the National Turmeric Board in Telangana.

He said the Modi government also constituted Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal for protecting rights of Telangana.

State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders also addressed the public meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor