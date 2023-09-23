Amit Shah reaches Mumbai for annual Ganeshotsav darshan

Mumbai, Sep 23 Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday for his annual Ganeshotsav darshan at various locations in the city.

Shah will visit the famed Lalbaugcha Raja at Parel in south-central Mumbai and pray at the idol of Lord Ganesha.

He will also take darshan of the Lord Ganesha at the homes of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar and some other spots here.

Soon after his arrival this afternoon, Shelar and family accorded a warm welcome to Shah at their Bandra home and other party leaders, and later presented a memento to him.

The Mumbai Police have deployed tight security for Shah's visit coming on a wet weekend with rains lashing most parts of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

--IANS

