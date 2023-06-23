Amit Shah says Modi will return as PM in 2024 with over 300 seats

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday took a dig at the mega opposition meeting in Patna and claimed that Narendra Modi will return as Prime Minister after 2024 Lok Sabha elections by winning more than 300 seats.Today a photo session is under way in Patna. They (opposition) want to challenge the BJP, PM Modi and NDA.

No matter how much they try, the opposition will not be able to unite. And even if they do unite, people of the country will ensure that Narendra Modi returns as Prime Minister with more than 300 seats," Amit Shah said. The Union home minister, who is in Jammu to lay the foundation stone for various projects, slammed the opposition for their negative politics.He said the Modi government has laid a strong foundation for eradication of corruption from the country, while the previous UPA government was involved in "scams" worth Rs 12 lakh crore.