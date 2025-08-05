Amit Shah Sets Record as Longest-Serving Home Minister, Surpassing LK Advani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised union minister Amit Shah for becoming the longest-serving home minister during the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary meeting.With 2,258 days in office, Amit Shah has become the longest-serving Union Minister of Home Affairs, surpassing the previous record held by BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani. He assumed the office in the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on May 30, 2019.

The leaders of the ruling NDA met at the Parliament Library Building (PLB) earlier today amid a deadlock in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.The milestone in home minister Shah's tenure comes on August 5, the date he announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament in 2019, ending the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The record for the longest-serving home minister was held by Congress leader Govind Ballabh Pant and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani.

While Advani held the position for 2,256 days (from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004), Govind Ballabh Pant served as home minister from January 10, 1955, to March 7, 1961, totalling 6 years and 56 days.Amit Shah, who is in office since May 30, 2019, completed 2,258 days in office on August 4, 2025.Apart from this, Amit Shah had also served as Gujarat Home Minister and held the position of BJP National President.

The tenure of Amit Shah as Union Home Minister, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been marked by several transformative developments in India's internal security landscape. The historic abrogation of Article 370 and the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status stand out as landmark decisions. The region has since witnessed a dramatic improvement in law and order, with stone pelting incidents virtually eliminated. Across the country, there has been a sharp decline in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism, Naxalism, and Maoist activities.