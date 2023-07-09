Amit Shah speaks to LG VK Saxena as heavy rain batters Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 9 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in view of incessant rainfall in the national capital.

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the city and its adjoining areas continued on Sunday morning with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days.

Heavy rainfall lashed Delhi on Saturday causing waterlogging in several areas of the national capital. Several areas like Pragati Maidan, Nehru Nagar, Panchsheel Marg, Kalkaji and ITO got waterlogged which restricted the movement of traffic.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and took updates about Amarnath Yatra which was suspended due heavy rains.

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for the third consecutive day on Sunday due to bad weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Authorities on Sunday stopped a batch of devotees at the Jammu Base camp due to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Following the suspension of the Yatra, 6,000 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were stranded at Ramban, officials said.

At least 67,566 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine since the beginning of the Yatra on July 1.

About 18,354 pilgrims on July 5 left for the Amarnath cave shrine both from the Baltal base camp and Nunwan base camp performed the darshan.

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra will culminate on August 31, 2023.

