Amit Shah spoke blatant lies in Telangana rally, says BRS

Hyderabad, Oct 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech at the public meeting in Telangana's Adilabad on Tuesday as "filled with blatant lies".

KTR, as the leader is popularly known, said that Amit Shah's claim that Telangana holds the top position in farmer suicides is false and misleading.

The BRS leader was reacting to Amit Shah’s speech at a public meeting in Adilabad, where he kick-started BJP’s campaign for next month’s Assembly polls.

KTR said that the BJP copied the Rythu Bandhu and other model schemes from Telangana and is accusing the farmers of Telangana were committing suicide. He said that it's unfortunate to see a Union Minister like Amit Shah boldly propagating falsehoods in front of the people.

The BRS leader also said in a statement that it is ironic to see Amit Shah speaking of family politics, and asked the Union Minister to clarify where his son Jay Shah played cricket or provided coaching before being appointed as BCCI Secretary.

"Amit Shah, during a speech in Adilabad district five years ago, pledged to revive the dormant Cement Corporation of India. Half a decade later, the promise remains unfulfilled," KTR said. He highlighted the BJP government's neglect and said that in the decade since Telangana's inception, not a single educational institution has been granted to the state.

On Amit Shah’s allegation that the state government did not allocate land for the tribal university, KTR said that the land was allotted years ago, but the Centre did not build the university.

KTR added that people have lost trust in BJP leaders who only make false promises when elections come. "BJP is more interested in using religion for political gains, potentially disrupting communal harmony," he said, adding that such parties are not credible in the eyes of the Telangana people.

He demanded Amit Shah provide a detailed account of what the BJP has accomplished for Telangana over the past decade before asking people for votes. He said that the people of Telangana will give a fitting reply to BJP in the upcoming elections. “People are tired of the empty promises made by BJP leaders during elections. Instead, they should address issues like unemployment and rising essential commodity prices,” said KTR.

On Amit Shah talking about a 'double engine government,' KTR challenged him to show a state that has progressed more than Telangana, which has made significant progress in various sectors over the past nine years.

