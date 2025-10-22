Amit Shah thanks PM Modi for birthday wishes, expresses gratitude for 'continuous support'

New Delhi, Oct 22 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the birthday wishes on Wednesday, and said that the PM's words of inspiration continually encourage him to serve the nation.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, for your kind wishes. Your words of inspiration have always encouraged us to serve the nation better and fulfil your vision for India. Gratitude to you for your continuous support in our journey to build a developed nation."

PM Modi extended warm birthday greetings to Shah, praising his unwavering dedication to public service and his crucial role in strengthening the nation's internal security.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature. He has made commendable efforts to strengthen India's internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Born in 1964, Amit Shah is considered one of the BJP's chief strategists and a close confidant of Prime Minister Modi. His political career has been marked by several key milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enforcement of major internal security reforms, and a focus on cooperative federalism.

On his birthday, BJP workers and supporters across Gujarat and India extend greetings through various social service initiatives, including blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and cultural programmes dedicated to community welfare.

Earlier in the day, several leaders wished the Home Minister on his birthday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to wish HM Shah, stating, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to our colleague in the Union Cabinet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Naturally extremely hardworking and endowed with strong determination, Amit ji is working with complete zeal to strengthen India's internal security and ensure peace and stability in the country. I pray to God for his long life, excellent health, and continued success in the service of the nation." (loosely translated from Hindi)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday wishes.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Amit Shah. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a blissful life," Gadkari posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor