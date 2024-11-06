Amit Shah to address ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’ in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Nov 6 Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will address the inaugural session of ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’ on November 7 in New Delhi.

An official said that the two-day conference will be organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Home Minister said that the Modi government is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance.

“The two-day Anti-Terror Conference, beginning tomorrow, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat's security bastion. Looking forward to addressing the conference tomorrow,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

An official said that the government is committed to rooting out the evil of terrorism by following a zero-tolerance policy against it.

“The annual conference has over the years emerged as a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal and forensic experts and agencies engaged in counter-terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism,” the official added.

He said that the key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of the ‘Whole of the Government approach’ and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.

The official added that the deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference will be focused on various matters of importance including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism investigations, sharing of experiences and good practices, challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling terror ecosystem in various counter-terrorism theatres across India.

“The conference will be attended by senior police officers from States/UTs, officers from Central agencies/Departments dealing with issues related to Counter Terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics, technology etc,” the official said.

