Amit Shah to address rally in Badshahpur, says BJP leader Rao Narbir Singh

Gurugram (Haryana), Sep 17 BJP leader Rao Narbir Singh has said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will soon hold a public rally in the Badshahpur constituency area.

"Amit Shah had promised me that he would come to Badshahpur for an election rally. Soon time will be taken from him for the rally. This rally will create a new history in the whole of Haryana," he said on Monday.

Singh, who is the BJP candidate from Badshahpur Assembly constituency and former Cabinet Minister, said that BJP is going to form a government for the third consecutive term in Haryana.

He said that while being a Cabinet Minister in the BJP-led Haryana government from 2014 to 2019, he did development work in the entire Gurugram district, including Badshahpur, which was not done even in the last 50 years.

The BJP leader was addressing public meetings organised in Dhanavas, Khaitavas, Saidpur, Patali Hajipur, Jadaula and Mohammadpur villages on Monday.

He said that the previous governments had looted Gurugram whereas after the BJP government came to power in the state it has witnessed development.

The BJP leader added that at the time of formation of Haryana in the year 1966, there were seven districts in the state, and Gurugram was one of them.

The remaining six districts developed but the previous governments of Haryana continuously ignored Gurugram, he said.

"Those who were living in Gurugram before the year 2014 were well aware of the conditions here. After the formation of the BJP government in 2014, he became a Cabinet Minister, and started solving the problems of the entire Gurugram along with Badshahpur," he asserted.

There used to be a problem of traffic jams at every intersection here so therefore to solve it overbridges and underpasses were built, he said.

At intersections like Rajiv Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, Signature Tower and Maharana Pratap Chowk, where people used to spend hours stuck in traffic jams, now can complete the journey in minutes.

He had to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari several times to bring development projects worth thousands of crores, like the Badshahpur Elevated Flyover and Dwarka Expressway, here.

Since the leadership of Badshahpur was in the hands of Rao Narbir Singh, he also brought these projects worth thousands of crores to Gurugram.

In 2019, the people of Badshahpur handed over the leadership here to a weak government, he said.

He asked the people during the rally whether even a single brick of development was laid in Badshahpur in the last five years.

Nothing has happened in the last five years as compared to the development works between 2014 to 2019, the BJP leader added.

