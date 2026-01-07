Amit Shah to chair high-level security review meeting on J&K tomorrow

Jammu, Jan 7 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level security review meeting on Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi on Thursday, as the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, senior officers of J&K Police, civil administration, CAPFs, intelligence agencies, and the top officials of the home ministry (MHA) will attend the meeting.

The review meeting will be the first high-level security review meeting on the union territory in 2026. The meeting follows aggressive operations launched by J&K Police and the security forces in the mountains and remote areas of the Jammu region to hunt down terrorists, including foreign terrorists.

The coordinated strategy to eliminate terrorists hiding in difficult, inaccessible areas of J&K while ensuring zero infiltration on the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border (IB) will be discussed during the home minister’s meeting, among other security-related issues, officials said.

L-G Manoj Sinha and top police and civil officers, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Home Secretary Chandraker Bharti, Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat and Intelligence chief Nitish Kumar, will attend the meeting, among others.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and heads of all CAPFs and Intelligence agencies will also attend the review meeting.

Senior officers are expected to brief the Home Minister about various aspects of the situation, including the steps taken during winters to ensure zero infiltration on the LoC and the IB and the elimination of hiding terrorists in the mountainous areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

During the past few months, security forces have engaged terrorists in several encounters in the upper reaches of Kishtwar, Doda, Udhampur and other districts of the region as the infiltration attempts by the terrorists have been foiled on the LoC and the IB during this period.

Intelligence reports suggest that terrorists have been waiting both across the LoC and the IB for infiltration with the help of the Pakistan Army and the ISI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor