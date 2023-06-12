Amit Shah to chair meeting with Disaster Management Ministers of states, UTs tomorrow

New Delhi [India], June 12 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with ministers of Disaster Management of the states and Union Territories on Tuesday.

The day-long meeting will also be attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Considering challenges before India in disaster management, the meeting is learnt to keep the focus on preparedness to deal with the next phase of these challenges.

The meeting is learnt to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's holistic approach towards disaster management to make it relief-centric, early warning-centric, proactive and early preparedness-based.

The Home Minister has said that earlier the country had only a relief-centric approach towards disaster management which did not involve minimizing the loss of life and property, but this approach changed after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister.

Ministry of Home Affairs has fixed targets for every five years and every year till 2047, for which it is working with full readiness.

Last year, the Home Minister also chaired a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs on "Disaster Management" at Kevadiya in Gujarat.

The Members of Parliament who attended the meeting of the committee were NK Premachandran, Kunwar Danish Ali, Professor (Dr.) Ram Shankar Katheria, Shri CM Ramesh, Rajendra Agarwal, Locket Chatterjee, Vijay Kumar Hansdak, Neeraj Shekhar, PP Choudhary, KC Ramamurthy, Naba (Hira) Kumar Sarania, K Ravindra Kumar and K Gorantia Madhav.

