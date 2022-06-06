Amit Shah to inaugurate National Tribal Research Institute in Delhi on Tuesday

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly built National Tribal Research Institute here in the national capital on Tuesday.

Shah will attend the event being organized at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) campus at around 11 am.

The inauguration of the institute is significant in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' efforts to preserve and promote Tribal Culture and Heritage.

Tribal Research Institute (TRI) is the research body of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs at the state level.

It is envisaged that TRIs should focus on their core responsibilities as the body of knowledge and research more or less as a think tank for tribal development, preservation of tribal cultural heritage, providing inputs to states for evidence-based planning and appropriate legislations, capacity building of tribals and persons and institutions associated with tribal affairs, dissemination of information and creation of awareness.

There are 26 Tribal Research Institutes (TRIs) supported by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor