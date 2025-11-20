Amit Shah to inaugurate new Morbi BJP district office tomorrow

Ahmedabad, Nov 20 Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the new Gujarat BJP District Office “Shree Kamlam” in Morbi’s Sakat Sanala on November 21 at 2:30 PM, as part of his two-day tour of Gujarat, the Gujarat BJP announced.

On Thursday, Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Bhavnagar District BJP office ‘Bhav Kamalam’ and addressed a massive gathering of party workers, using the platform to underline the BJP’s ideological foundations and its consistent public mandate.

He said the BJP is “not just a political party but a nationalist ideological movement”, distinguishing its cadre-driven structure from what he described as the Congress’s leader-centric politics.

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress, Shah said the opposition “copy-pastes foreign policies into India”, while the Modi government formulates policies “rooted in India’s realities”.

Citing economic progress, he noted that India has risen from the world’s 11th-largest economy to the 4th in just ten years, expressing confidence that the country will reach the third position before 2027.

Shah reminded party workers that the BJP in Gujarat has not lost an election since 1990, crediting the streak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, organisational discipline, and welfare initiatives that have lifted 27 crore people out of poverty.

He warned Congress workers—who he said have “suddenly begun touring the state”—that unless they reconnect with people, they risk a “wipeout like Bihar’s local elections”.

Calling BJP offices the backbone of the party’s organisational structure, Shah praised the newly inaugurated Bhavnagar facility for its modern amenities, including meeting halls, a literature room, digital communication sections, parking space and a dedicated ‘Namo Seva Kendra’.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma also addressed the gathering.

Mandaviya noted that Gujarat has not given the Congress a mandate since 1985, while Vishwakarma described the BJP office as “a temple for workers” and the centre of planning for public service and election strategy. The Bhavnagar event witnessed the presence of senior leaders, including Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Nimuben Bambhaniya, state ministers, MPs, MLAs, and hundreds of party workers. Shah will conclude his visit on Friday with the Morbi district office inauguration.

