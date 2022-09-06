Amit Shah to inaugurate two-day conference of state cooperation ministers on Sept 8

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a two-day national conference of state cooperation ministers on September 8 in New Delhi.

The conference will provide a platform to formulate an implementable policy and planning framework through discussion and coordination among participants on essential themes, covering not only the whole life cycle of Cooperatives but also touching on all facets of their business and governance, it said.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma and Cooperation Ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Cooperative Registrars and representatives of all 36 state governments and Union Territories of the country will participate in the conference.

The conference will cover policy matters like the National Cooperation Policy and National Cooperative Database as well as newly proposed schemes like Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) in every Panchayat, export of agro-based and other products, promotion and marketing of organic products, and expansion of co-operatives to new areas.

Besides, issues related to PACS and model bye-laws, PACS computerization, action plans for the revitalization of defunct PACS, model bye-laws of PACS, and bringing uniformity in State Cooperative Laws will also be part of the discussion at the conference.

The conference will also discuss matters linked to primary co-operative societies, prioritize long-term financing, milk co-operative societies and fish co-operative societies.

As per the Ministry, the moves are being taken as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to bringing about a positive change in the lives of people associated with Cooperatives through his vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'.

To realize this vision, the Ministry of Cooperation was formed on July 6, 2021, under the visionary leadership of PM Modi.

Under the leadership of the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, the Cooperation Ministry is continuously working on giving a new impetus to the development of the Cooperative sector, strengthening it and making it a model of all-inclusive development, it said.

Earlier in the day, Shah announced the constitution of a National level committee for drafting the national cooperation policy document.

The new National Cooperative Policy is being formulated to realize the vision of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi'.

The National Level Committee under the Chairmanship of former Union Cabinet Minister Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu consists of 47 members from all parts of the country. The Committee comprises experts of the cooperative sector; representatives of National, State ad District and Primary Cooperative Societies; Secretaries (Cooperation) and Registrars of Cooperative Societies of States and Union Territories; and officers from Central ministries departments.

The move also followed the recent announcement by Shah regarding making a national Cooperation policy having a holistic approach from PACS upwards.

The existing National Policy on Cooperatives was formulated in 2002 with the objectives of facilitating the all-round development of cooperatives and providing necessary support, encouragement and assistance to them, so as to ensure that cooperatives work as autonomous, self-reliant and democratically managed institutions accountable to their members and make a significant contribution to the national economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

