Amit Shah to lay foundation stone, development projects of Land Port Authority and BSF in Bengal tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 8 : Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and Border Security Force (BSF) in his day-long visit to West Bengal on Tuesday.

Shah's state visit will begin with offering of The tribute at the statue of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Kolkata's Jorasanko Thakurbari on Tuesday morning.

The Home Minister's participation in the event is scheduled on Tuesday as Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is celebrated on May 9 to commemorate the birth of the great Bengali poet, who was known as the Bard of Bengal and Gurudev and who made significant contributions to art, literature, and music. Tagore received the Nobel Prize in 1913 for his poetry collection "Gitanjali." He also composed the national anthems of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Shah will later lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the BSF at noon at Integrated-Check Post Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas situated at the India-Bangladesh border.

ICP Petrapole, located along the international border between India and Bangladesh, is the largest land port in South Asia. It is situated at a distance of about 80 km from the city of Kolkata, West Bengal.

The Home Minister will also participate in an event linked to the release of the full dome film 'Luminaries of Bengal' and the inauguration of various projects at Science City in Kolkata in the evening.

The Home Minister's day-long visit to West Bengal will conclude with his participation in Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary celebrations by Khola Hawa at Kolkata's Science City.

