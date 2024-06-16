Amit Shah to review J&K security today

Srinagar, June 16 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a security review meeting concerning Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, officers of Army, paramilitary forces, J&K Police, and intelligence agencies will be present during today’s meeting.

Security situation in J&K in general and security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra in particular will figure at the high-level meeting to be chaired by Shah on June 16 in New Delhi.

Sunday’s meeting will be the first high-level meeting to be chaired by Amit Shah on J&K after being inducted into the Union Cabinet again.

Heightened security is expected for this year’s Amarnath Yatra in the wake of the June 9 terror attack on the Shiv Khori temple pilgrims in Reasi district. Over 400 additional companies of paramilitary forces are likely to be deployed for this year’s Yatra.

“A strategy is being formulated to eliminate the terrorists hiding in Rajouri-Poonch districts, who are believed to have carried out the Reasi terror attack," sources said.

“Plugging infiltration routes through the International Border between Jammu to Kathua is also likely to figure prominently in the meeting,” sources added.

The modus operandi used by the terrorists to cross the international border and the line of control in J&K will also come up during the review discussions.

