Amit Shah to virtually distribute job offer letters in Tripura on Feb 5

Agartala, Feb 1 Union Home Minister Amit Shah would virtually distribute job offer letters for those selected for multi-tasking staff (Gr-D) posts in the Tripura government on February 5, officials said on Saturday.

Officials said that over 2400 candidates were earlier selected through various examinations conducted by the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) in 2021.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet colleagues will also attend the February 5 programme at Swami Vivekananda ground here.

The Chief Minister in a social media post announced that in order to strengthen general degree colleges, 13 posts of principals for degree colleges have been notified.

Saha in a separate post announced that 201 assistant professors would be recruited for the government general degree colleges in the state and necessary notification was already published.

Meanwhile, Saha hailing the Union Budget 2025 said that the budget is an inclusive budget that would fulfil the vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

He said that this is a unique budget and it is for youths, women, poor and farmers.

“I have never seen such a budget before. In this budget, many aspects were covered. Special emphasis was given to cotton production and maintaining quality. Startups are a great initiative to uplift the youth with innovative ideas. We cannot provide government jobs to all, which is why this budget focuses on startups,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that importance has also been given to increasing medical seat numbers, while a modified UDAAN scheme was announced, provisions were made for the development of 50 tourist destinations, and to ensure food security.

Saha added that customs duties were exempted on 30 life-saving drugs and that income tax is now free up to Rs 12 lakh which will be helpful for middle-class people as well.

“This is a comprehensive and inclusive budget. For this, I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This will fulfil Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he added.

