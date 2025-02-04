Amit Shah to virtually distribute job offer letters in Tripura tomorrow

Agartala, Feb 4 Union Home Minister Amit Shah would virtually distribute job offer letters to those selected for various posts in the Tripura government departments on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Tripura government official said that all 2806 newly selected candidates, who have been appointed in various posts of Tripura government departments, would get the job offer letters in Wednesday's function, to be held at the Swami Vivekananda ground here.

The official said that over 2400 candidates who were earlier selected through various examinations conducted by the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT) in 2021 would also be included in the 2806 new staff.

The other candidates selected for various departments include pharmacists in the Health Department, laboratory technicians, and multi-tasking staff for various other departments.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, his 10 cabinet colleagues, and Chief Secretary J K Sinha will also attend Wednesday's event.

The Chief Minister in a social media post announced that in order to strengthen general degree colleges, 13 posts of principals for degree colleges have been notified.

Saha in a separate post announced that 201 assistant professors would be recruited for the government general degree colleges in the state and necessary notification was already published.

Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu in his address to the recently concluded state assembly said that the state government is committed to provide employment following a transparent process of recruitment by which it has relentlessly created jobs.

“Government has recently completed the process of recruitment of 2410 candidates through JRBT. Further, it has been making all-out efforts for creating job opportunities for unemployed youths via skill development and other means for which the process is ongoing,” the Governor had said.

He said that the government has provided the one-time financial benefit of Rs 4000 per beneficiary to 36,389 registered construction workers due to the loss of wages in last year’s rain and floods in Tripura during the year with a total financial involvement of Rs. 14.55 crore.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor