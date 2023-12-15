Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on December 16

Ahmedabad, Dec 15 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on December 16 for a series of engagements.

Shah's day will commence with the 'Mission Developed India Yatra' at 1 p.m. at the primary school in Sanand. The programme aims to promote and foster the vision of a progressive and developed India.

Following the Yatra, Shah will attend the 66th convocation ceremony of Sardar Patel University at 3 p.m. in Anand.

At 5 p.m., Shah will participate in the centenary celebrations of the Maharashtra Society in Ahmedabad. The event will take place at Tagore Hall to mark 100 years of the society's contributions to cultural and social progress.

Concluding the day's activities, Shah will attend the 6th Advancements in Endourology Conference at the Forum Convention Centre in Ahmedabad at 6 p.m. The event is focused on medical advancements in endourology, highlighting the importance of innovation in healthcare.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor