Amit Shah to visit Gujarat on Feb 12

Gandhinagar, Feb 10 Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat on February 12 and will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 1,548.42 crore which is aimed at enhancing the infrastructure and living standards of the region.

Officials said that the ceremonial activities are scheduled at Mirchi Ground near Akhbar Nagar in New Wadaj at 11 a.m. where Shah will officially inaugurate a series of development works within the East-West zone of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

Officials said that it includes the inauguration of 35 projects valued at Rs 899.05 crore and the laying of foundation stones for an additional 23 projects worth Rs 649.37 crore.

Among the notable infrastructure developments are opening a multi-level parking facility in the Prahladnagar area and the Makarba Railway Underpass, designed to improve traffic flow and accessibility.

Additionally, new water distribution stations in Memnagar, Thaltej, and near Rajpath Club will also be inaugurated.

Shah will also inaugurate rehabilitated housing schemes in Maninagar and Thakkarbapanagar, providing improved living conditions for many.

The launch includes a variety of other essential facilities, such as vegetable markets, anganwadis, urban health centres, and drainage systems.

