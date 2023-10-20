Amit Shah to visit Karnal on Nov 2

Chandigarh, Oct 20 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah would visit Karnal on November 2 to participate in the Antyodaya Sammelan.

A big gathering will be organised in which beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat, pension schemes, and other welfare schemes would be invited, the Chief Minister told the media in Karnal.

Khattar said he had requested the Home Minister to visit the state on Haryana Day, which falls on November 1, but Shah’s schedule was packed on that day.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said the Anti-Corruption Bureau was working diligently to combat corruption, and had made significant progress in reducing graft.

Regarding the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue, the Chief Minister said the matter was in the Supreme Court and the court’s judgments were in favour of Haryana. The Supreme Court had clarified that it was not giving any judgment on water distribution. Therefore, it was necessary to build the canal first. Khattar also emphasised the need to rise above politics on this issue.

On the issue of stubble burning, the Chief Minister said they have been creating awareness among farmers in Haryana about the ills of burning stubble and requesting them not to set biomass on fire.

