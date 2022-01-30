Amit Shah unveils Mahatma Gandhi's mural in Ahmedabad on his 74th death anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unveiled the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad on the 74th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

To commemorate the 74th Martyrs' Day, in the 75th year of independence, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has installed a grand wall mural of Mahatma Gandhi made of clay Kulhads at the iconic Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

The wall mural is made of 2,975 clay Kulhads that have been made by 75 trained potters from across the country, at Ahmedabad

Shah, dedicated Mahatma Gandhi's Mural to the nation today, in the august presence of Minister of MSME, Narayan Rane, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendra Patel, Minister of State for MSME, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Chairman KVIC, Vinai Kumar Saxena and other dignitaries.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary and said that it is a collective endeavour to further popularise the noble ideals of the father of the nation.

India observes Martyrs' Day every year on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and to honour his contribution towards the freedom of the country.

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in Birla house.

According to the directions of the central government, two minutes of silence is observed in all states and Union Territories on January 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

