Amit Shah visits the Statue of Equality in Hyderabad, says Sri Ramanujacharya brought unity in Indian society

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the millennium birth anniversary celebrations of Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, Shah said, "Statue of Equality has recently been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy Ji. By looking at this statue, the mind gets instilled with peace and happiness. I am sure it will further Ramanujacharya Ji's message of Equality and Sanatan Dharma all over the world.

"When the invaders invaded the temples in India and the temples began to collapse, then the tradition of worshiping God at home was given to Sanatan Dharma by Ramanujacharya Ji due to which Sanatan Dharma has survived today. Ramanujacharya ji did a revolutionary work of bringing unity in the Indian society with the concept of non-duality and middle path. Due to his Vishist Advaita philosophy, India was tied in one thread from East to West. The origin of many Bhakti movements was from in Vishist Advaita."

He said Sri Ramanujacharya Ji was an icon of equality and his teachings have inspired some of India's foremost ancient poets, such as Meerabai and Kabir.

"Ramanujacharya ji had a revolt against the evil practices from which he changed many evil practices with great humility. If humility and rebellion meet, then reformation takes place, changing the practice without any discretion is called reformation and he did it very well. Ramanujacharya also did a lot of work for women empowerment. I am sure the Statue of Equality will surely inspire our young generation to follow the teachings and ideals of Sri Ramanujacharya Ji," stated Shah.

Shah also offered prayers to Sri Ramanujacharya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Statue of Equality' on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor