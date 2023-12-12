Amit Shah withdraws 3 Bills to replace Criminal Bills

New Delhi, Dec 12 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday withdrew three Bills to replace criminal laws from the Lok Sabha and bring new legislations with suggestions of a Parliamentary panel.

The previous Bills were withdrawn to introduce fresh Bills with new amendments, as per a regular process.

Shah said that discussion on the three Bills would take place on December 14 and reply to the debate would be held on December 15.

