Amit Shah's Jammu and Kashmir Visit Cancelled Due to Bad Weather

Amit Shah's planned trip to Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at assessing security and development after recent terror attacks, got canceled due to bad weather. The Union Home Minister was set to attend various events, including the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Jammu and the launch of projects worth Rs 1,379 crore, such as e-buses in Jammu city. He also planned to visit Dera Ki Gali in the Poonch sector and meet the families of civilians killed in a recent incident.

On December 23, 2023, three civilians were found dead near a terrorist ambush site in Poonch. Family members alleged "custodial murders inside an army camp," leading to compensation and job announcements by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. This followed an attack a day earlier, where four soldiers were killed and three injured in Poonch.

Shah's security review meeting on January 2 in New Delhi focused on improving coordination among the police, Army, and CRPF to strengthen security measures. The cancellation of the visit highlights the impact of unpredictable weather on crucial government engagements in the region.