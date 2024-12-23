Amit Shah's statement on Ambedkar insulted Dalit community: Assam Cong MP

Guwahati, Dec 23 Assam Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi on Monday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has not only disrespected B.R. Ambedkar in the Parliament but has insulted the whole Dalit community.

Bordoloi said, "I was in the Parliament when Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about B.R. Ambedkar. I have the original audio clip with me. His statement was derogatory in nature. It has insulted the Dalit community in our country."

The Nagaon Lok Sabha MP also said that the Congress will continue to protest against Amit Shah's comments against Ambedkar.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress announced a nationwide campaign to further press its demand for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks about B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of India's Constitution.

"In continuation of our firm protest against the offensive and disrespectful comments made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah about B.R. Ambedkar, the party has decided to escalate our demand for his resignation," Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said in a press statement.

The decision followed a high-level meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, where it was resolved to strengthen the fight to uphold Ambedkar's legacy. A series of activities have been planned as part of this intensified campaign.

"All Congress MPs and Congress Working Committee members will hold press conferences in their respective constituencies, state headquarters, or district headquarters on December 22 or December 23 to condemn the remarks against Amedkar and demand the resignation of Amit Shah," Venugopal said, as per the statement.

As part of the agitation, the party has called for a Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March to be held in every district across India on Tuesday.

The march will begin with the garlanding of Ambedkar's statue, followed by the submission of a memorandum to the President through respective District Collectors.

"Ensure that a large portrait of Ambedkar is prominently displayed at the front of the march. Participants should carry placards featuring Ambedkar's image along with slogans demanding an apology from Amit Shah and his removal from the Union Cabinet," Venugopal said in the statement.

"These actions reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding the legacy of Ambedkar, who remains a beacon of justice and equality for the nation. We urge all party leaders, workers, and the public to actively participate in these initiatives," he added.

--IANS

